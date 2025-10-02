PayPal Holdings, Inc. $PYPL Shares Bought by Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC

Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC raised its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,261 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the period. Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd boosted its holdings in PayPal by 41.2% during the first quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 473 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 1.7% during the second quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,160 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 1.5% during the first quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 9,387 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 1.5% during the second quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,233 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 0.8% during the first quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 20,450 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,334,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Suzan Kereere sold 4,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.39, for a total transaction of $288,801.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 48,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,364,235.37. This represents a 7.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Chris Natali sold 7,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.35, for a total transaction of $492,523.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,102 shares of company stock valued at $1,046,607. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on PYPL shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler set a $74.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PYPL

PayPal Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $66.66 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $63.69 billion, a PE ratio of 14.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.44. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.85 and a 1-year high of $93.66.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.10. PayPal had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 25.35%. The firm had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. PayPal has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.180-1.220 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 5.150-5.300 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Company Profile

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.