First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown Sells 90 Shares of Phillips 66 $PSX

First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown lowered its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,678 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PSX. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 238.5% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,239 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after buying an additional 7,214 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 155,700.0% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,558 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 10,331 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,182 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apella Capital LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter worth about $245,000. Institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PSX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Research upgraded Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $115.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Phillips 66 has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.44.

Phillips 66 Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of PSX stock opened at $134.68 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $128.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $54.43 billion, a PE ratio of 32.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.11. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $91.01 and a 12-month high of $142.35.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.59. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 4.87%. The company had revenue of $33.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 19th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.6%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 115.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Phillips 66

In other Phillips 66 news, Director Gregory Hayes bought 8,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $119.90 per share, with a total value of $1,001,165.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 29,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,527,817.70. This trade represents a 39.62% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael A. Heim acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $125.97 per share, for a total transaction of $125,970.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 12,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,517,056.71. The trade was a 9.06% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 9,850 shares of company stock valued at $1,188,910 and sold 13,179 shares valued at $1,779,165. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

