Critical Review: Cencora (NYSE:COR) and Basel Medical Group (NASDAQ:BMGL)

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) and Basel Medical Group (NASDAQ:BMGL – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cencora and Basel Medical Group”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cencora $293.96 billion 0.21 $1.51 billion $9.72 32.09 Basel Medical Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Cencora has higher revenue and earnings than Basel Medical Group.

97.5% of Cencora shares are held by institutional investors. 10.8% of Cencora shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Cencora and Basel Medical Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cencora 0.60% 267.36% 4.31% Basel Medical Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Cencora and Basel Medical Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cencora 0 3 9 0 2.75 Basel Medical Group 0 0 0 0 0.00

Cencora presently has a consensus price target of $311.25, suggesting a potential downside of 0.22%. Given Cencora’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Cencora is more favorable than Basel Medical Group.

Summary

Cencora beats Basel Medical Group on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cencora

Cencora, Inc. sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers. This segment also distributes plasma and other blood products, injectable pharmaceuticals, vaccines, and other specialty products; and provides other services to physicians who specialize in various disease states, such as oncology, as well as to other healthcare providers, including hospitals and dialysis clinics. Its International Healthcare Solutions segment offers international pharmaceutical wholesale and related service, and global commercialization services; distributes pharmaceuticals, other healthcare products, and related services to pharmacies, doctors, health centers, and hospitals primarily in Europe; and provides specialty transportation and logistics services for the biopharmaceutical industry. The company was formerly known as AmerisourceBergen Corporation and changed its name to Cencora, Inc. in August 2023. Cencora, Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Conshohocken, Pennsylvania.

About Basel Medical Group

Basel Medical Group Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in providing orthopedic surgeries, medical care, and diagnosis services. Its services include orthopedic surgeries, medical care, rehabilitative therapy, physiotherapy, non-surgical treatments, medical diagnosis, magnetic resonance imaging, general surgery, x-ray, lump removal, sports medicine, and total hip replacement. The company was founded by Man Hing Yip on August 10, 2023 and is headquartered in Singapore.

