RKL Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Applied Materials, Inc. $AMAT

RKL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,408 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,860,838 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,140,836,000 after buying an additional 1,502,995 shares during the last quarter. Amundi lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 7,656,034 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,038,504,000 after buying an additional 1,046,635 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $1,085,600,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,189,402 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,043,326,000 after buying an additional 1,235,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,573,673 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $808,853,000 after buying an additional 1,691,428 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT opened at $217.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $168.40. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.74 and a twelve month high of $218.44.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.21 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.96% and a net margin of 23.88%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. Applied Materials has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.910-2.310 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 9.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 20th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 21.93%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AMAT shares. Rothschild & Co Redburn cut Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 7th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Applied Materials from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price objective (down previously from $190.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Friday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Applied Materials from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Cfra Research upgraded Applied Materials to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $194.15.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

