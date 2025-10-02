Pure Financial Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF $SCHX

Pure Financial Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,003,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,878 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises 0.9% of Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Pure Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF worth $48,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHX. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 217,201,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,795,807,000 after buying an additional 10,782,297 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 119.6% during the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 13,225,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,010,000 after buying an additional 7,201,786 shares in the last quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 89.4% during the first quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC now owns 7,955,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,658,000 after acquiring an additional 3,755,090 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 17.8% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 24,479,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,497,000 after acquiring an additional 3,701,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 95.7% during the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 6,083,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,320,000 after acquiring an additional 2,974,256 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.4%

SCHX stock opened at $26.44 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.85. The stock has a market cap of $60.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.66 and a beta of 1.01. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $19.00 and a 52-week high of $26.51.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.