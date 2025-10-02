Pure Financial Advisors LLC Has $18.18 Million Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF $SPYV

Pure Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 347,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,567 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $18,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elite Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 4,681.8% in the second quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $30,000.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $55.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $28.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.17 and its 200-day moving average is $51.82. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $44.39 and a one year high of $55.53.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

