Astor Investment Management LLC Raises Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF $SPLG

Astor Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 12.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 293,571 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,784 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 11.5% of Astor Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Astor Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $21,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Consolidated Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 6,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 9,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Colonial River Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Colonial River Investments LLC now owns 5,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 15,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GK Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. GK Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $78.63 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $56.67 and a 1-year high of $78.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.90.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

