SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF $SPYV Shares Purchased by Vicus Capital

Vicus Capital lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 645,443 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,081 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for approximately 2.8% of Vicus Capital’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Vicus Capital’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $33,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPYV. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 172.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,534,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,511,000 after acquiring an additional 2,237,528 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 746.5% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $386,000. Good Life Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.2% during the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 1,327,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,799,000 after buying an additional 89,021 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 266.1% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 55,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,838,000 after buying an additional 40,385 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SPYV opened at $55.49 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.82. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $44.39 and a 52 week high of $55.53. The stock has a market cap of $28.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.94.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

