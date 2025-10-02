Clarity Financial LLC Has $282,000 Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. $CAH

Clarity Financial LLC lessened its position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 412 shares during the period. Clarity Financial LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $282,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 113.4% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CAH opened at $157.79 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.90. The company has a market cap of $37.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.71. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.98 and a 12-month high of $168.44.

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $60.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.91 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 74.45% and a net margin of 0.70%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. Cardinal Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.300-9.500 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.5107 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 1st. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is currently 31.63%.

CAH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $197.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Argus set a $189.00 target price on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $185.00 target price (up previously from $183.00) on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Leerink Partners reduced their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cardinal Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.93.

In other Cardinal Health news, CEO Jason M. Hollar sold 35,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total transaction of $5,386,586.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,008,000. The trade was a 15.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michelle D. Greene sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total value of $2,009,070.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 14,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,228,728.32. This represents a 47.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 271,676 shares of company stock worth $40,489,525. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

