Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. Buys 6,615 Shares of CVS Health Corporation $CVS

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. increased its position in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 409,735 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,615 shares during the quarter. CVS Health comprises about 2.0% of Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $28,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 87.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,927,650 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $672,598,000 after purchasing an additional 4,632,530 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 4.8% during the first quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 73,459,122 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,976,856,000 after buying an additional 3,353,223 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the first quarter valued at about $204,421,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in CVS Health by 310.8% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,523,824 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $238,739,000 after buying an additional 2,666,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in CVS Health by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,413,853 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,383,039,000 after acquiring an additional 2,375,764 shares in the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on CVS Health from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 21st. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.25.

CVS Health Trading Up 1.9%

NYSE:CVS opened at $76.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.19. CVS Health Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $43.56 and a fifty-two week high of $77.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.46 billion, a PE ratio of 21.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.60.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $98.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.87 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.17% and a return on equity of 10.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. CVS Health has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.300-6.400 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that CVS Health Corporation will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 23rd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 74.30%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Anne A. Finucane sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.02, for a total value of $532,650.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 22,156 shares in the company, valued at $1,573,519.12. The trade was a 25.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CVS Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

See Also

