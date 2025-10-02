Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. Reduces Stock Position in Atmos Energy Corporation $ATO

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. lowered its stake in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 62.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 55,859 shares during the quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $5,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATO. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 191.2% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 166 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 141.2% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 379.7% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 331 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in shares of Atmos Energy during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy Stock Down 0.9%

ATO opened at $169.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.37. Atmos Energy Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $136.05 and a fifty-two week high of $171.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $163.90 and its 200 day moving average is $157.75. The stock has a market cap of $27.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.74.

Atmos Energy Dividend Announcement

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.01). Atmos Energy had a net margin of 25.05% and a return on equity of 9.00%. The firm had revenue of $838.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $848.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Corporation will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 25th were issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 25th. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is currently 47.80%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ATO shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 17th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $159.00 price target (up previously from $146.00) on shares of Atmos Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $156.00 to $153.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Atmos Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.50.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.



