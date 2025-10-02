Trane Technologies plc $TT Shares Bought by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,281,056 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,934 shares during the period. Trane Technologies accounts for approximately 0.9% of Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.57% of Trane Technologies worth $560,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,456,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,555,377,000 after acquiring an additional 221,206 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,722,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,297,235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408,421 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,585,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,044,000 after acquiring an additional 241,910 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $877,468,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,584,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,877,000 after acquiring an additional 17,292 shares during the period. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on TT shares. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of Trane Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $463.00 to $467.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $500.00 to $544.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $499.00 to $494.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $445.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $457.40.

Trane Technologies Stock Up 0.9%

Trane Technologies stock opened at $425.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $94.72 billion, a PE ratio of 33.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $423.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $405.26. Trane Technologies plc has a twelve month low of $298.15 and a twelve month high of $476.18.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.77 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 36.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.30 EPS. Trane Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.050-13.050 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 12.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Trane Technologies news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 22,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total value of $9,223,770.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 123,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,722,330. This represents a 15.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Featured Articles

