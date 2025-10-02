BSW Wealth Partners Has $478,000 Stake in Synopsys, Inc. $SNPS

BSW Wealth Partners increased its position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 933 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the quarter. BSW Wealth Partners’ holdings in Synopsys were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Synopsys by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 921 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 16,573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Synopsys by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in Synopsys by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,697 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new stake in Synopsys during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,286,000. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Synopsys Stock Down 0.9%

SNPS stock opened at $488.78 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $90.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.37, a P/E/G ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.10. Synopsys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $365.74 and a twelve month high of $651.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $564.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $509.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SNPS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $525.00 price target (down previously from $625.00) on shares of Synopsys in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Baird R W cut Synopsys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Synopsys from $715.00 to $510.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $535.00 price objective (down from $670.00) on shares of Synopsys in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Synopsys from $685.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $585.33.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Shelagh Glaser sold 3,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $609.77, for a total transaction of $2,228,709.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 15,317 shares in the company, valued at $9,339,847.09. The trade was a 19.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 11,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $589.01, for a total transaction of $6,694,687.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 71,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,181,951.15. The trade was a 13.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,894 shares of company stock valued at $16,760,783 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Profile

(Free Report)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

See Also

