Woodward Diversified Capital LLC Invests $347,000 in Cigna Group $CI

Woodward Diversified Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,051 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Family Legacy Inc. grew its holdings in Cigna Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 6,497 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,138,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Impact Investors Inc grew its holdings in Cigna Group by 1.6% in the first quarter. Impact Investors Inc now owns 1,975 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in Cigna Group by 1.5% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,101 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Westend Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cigna Group by 8.1% in the first quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC now owns 427 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cigna Group by 26.8% in the first quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Nicole S. Jones sold 28,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $8,557,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 25,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,694,400. This represents a 52.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on CI. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Cigna Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Truist Financial set a $375.00 price target on shares of Cigna Group in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $371.00 price objective on shares of Cigna Group in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Cigna Group from $354.00 to $383.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective (down from $388.00) on shares of Cigna Group in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cigna Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $371.81.

Cigna Group Price Performance

CI stock opened at $291.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Cigna Group has a one year low of $256.89 and a one year high of $358.88. The stock has a market cap of $77.77 billion, a PE ratio of 15.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $292.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $310.02.

Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The health services provider reported $7.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.15 by $0.05. Cigna Group had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 18.80%. The business had revenue of $67.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.72 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Cigna Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 29.600- EPS. On average, analysts predict that Cigna Group will post 29.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 4th were paid a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is 32.97%.

About Cigna Group

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Further Reading

