Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF $BND Holdings Lifted by TPG Advisors LLC

TPG Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,828 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. TPG Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 118,916,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,734,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988,719 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 103,233,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,582,692,000 after purchasing an additional 4,139,203 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,787,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,611,723,000 after purchasing an additional 4,743,753 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 19,514,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,423,423,000 after purchasing an additional 193,124 shares during the period. Finally, Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 17,485,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,284,305,000 after purchasing an additional 321,672 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Trading Down 0.1%

NASDAQ:BND opened at $74.32 on Thursday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $71.10 and a 1-year high of $75.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.18.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

