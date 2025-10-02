Brookmont Capital Management Sells 136 Shares of Diageo plc $DEO

Brookmont Capital Management lessened its holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136 shares during the quarter. Brookmont Capital Management’s holdings in Diageo were worth $987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new stake in Diageo in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Diageo during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Abound Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Diageo during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Diageo during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Diageo during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DEO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America cut their price objective on Diageo from $117.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.00.

Diageo Stock Performance

Diageo stock opened at $96.50 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Diageo plc has a 12-month low of $93.42 and a 12-month high of $139.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.58.

Diageo Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, October 17th will be issued a $2.5192 dividend. This is a positive change from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.62. This represents a dividend yield of 370.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 17th. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.42%.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

