Ewa LLC Sells 131 Shares of Salesforce Inc. $CRM

Ewa LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,973 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 131 shares during the period. Ewa LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in Salesforce by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 27,786 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $7,577,000 after acquiring an additional 6,430 shares in the last quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 59,970 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $16,353,000 after acquiring an additional 2,644 shares in the last quarter. AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs bought a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,367,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 344,887 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $93,016,000 after acquiring an additional 81,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park National Corp OH raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 114,532 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $31,232,000 after acquiring an additional 10,901 shares in the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CRM stock opened at $235.72 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $247.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $260.87. The company has a market capitalization of $224.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Salesforce Inc. has a 12 month low of $226.48 and a 12 month high of $369.00.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The CRM provider reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.13. Salesforce had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The firm had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Salesforce has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.330-11.370 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 2.840-2.860 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.416 per share. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 17th. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.13%.

In other news, Director David Blair Kirk bought 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $254.66 per share, for a total transaction of $865,844.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 3,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $973,819.84. This trade represents a 801.89% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.77, for a total transaction of $597,982.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 11,911,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,165,738,224.67. This represents a 0.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 78,750 shares of company stock valued at $19,825,358. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on CRM. Macquarie reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $400.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $275.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Twenty-six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $332.58.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

