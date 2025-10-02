AMI Asset Management Corp Has $49.53 Million Stock Holdings in Salesforce Inc. $CRM

AMI Asset Management Corp cut its stake in Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 181,647 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 10,356 shares during the period. Salesforce makes up about 2.8% of AMI Asset Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. AMI Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $49,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Salesforce in the 1st quarter valued at $2,039,196,000. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 1st quarter worth $467,944,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1,744.0% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,820,262 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $488,486,000 after buying an additional 1,721,550 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 87,913,628 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $23,592,501,000 after buying an additional 1,383,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 1st quarter worth $345,100,000. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Salesforce Stock Down 0.5%

CRM stock opened at $235.72 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $247.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $260.87. Salesforce Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $226.48 and a fifty-two week high of $369.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $224.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.19.

Salesforce Dividend Announcement

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The CRM provider reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.13. Salesforce had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 16.87%.The business had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.14 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.56 EPS. Salesforce has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.330-11.370 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 2.840-2.860 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 17th will be paid a $0.416 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 17th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is 24.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Salesforce from $440.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. DA Davidson upgraded Salesforce from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Barclays reduced their price target on Salesforce from $347.00 to $316.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Salesforce from $300.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Twenty-six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $332.58.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.53, for a total value of $550,192.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 11,911,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,912,736,456.63. This represents a 0.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Blair Kirk acquired 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $254.66 per share, with a total value of $865,844.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 3,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $973,819.84. The trade was a 801.89% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 78,750 shares of company stock valued at $19,825,358. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

