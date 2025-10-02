Brookmont Capital Management Sells 246 Shares of Accenture PLC $ACN

Brookmont Capital Management trimmed its position in Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,184 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 246 shares during the quarter. Accenture makes up 1.9% of Brookmont Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Brookmont Capital Management’s holdings in Accenture were worth $3,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Accenture by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 18,438 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,486,000 after acquiring an additional 4,905 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Accenture by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 15,322 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,781,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Accenture by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,187 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $995,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC raised its holdings in Accenture by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 10,227 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,067,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the period. Finally, TrueWealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at about $282,000. 75.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Accenture alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,251 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.45, for a total transaction of $635,794.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 8,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,290,387.05. This trade represents a 21.73% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mauro Macchi sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.34, for a total transaction of $141,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,283 shares in the company, valued at $644,582.22. This represents a 17.97% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,954 shares of company stock worth $834,280. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Stock Performance

NYSE ACN opened at $243.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $251.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $284.75. Accenture PLC has a 1 year low of $229.40 and a 1 year high of $398.35.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 25th. The information technology services provider reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $17.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.34 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 26.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.66 EPS. Accenture has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.190-13.570 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Accenture PLC will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 10th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on ACN shares. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Accenture from $348.00 to $309.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on shares of Accenture from $290.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Accenture in a report on Friday, September 26th. BNP Paribas Exane lowered their target price on shares of Accenture from $300.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Accenture from $325.00 to $271.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $300.22.

About Accenture

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

See Also

