SimpliFi Inc. Buys 1,168 Shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF $CMF

SimpliFi Inc. raised its stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,836 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares during the quarter. iShares California Muni Bond ETF makes up 0.6% of SimpliFi Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. SimpliFi Inc.’s holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $58,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Abound Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, Columbia River Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $141,000.

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:CMF opened at $56.96 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.12 and a 200-day moving average of $55.77. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $53.61 and a one year high of $58.14.

About iShares California Muni Bond ETF

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

