Kennebec Savings Bank Increases Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF $SCHV

Kennebec Savings Bank grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,601 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schaeffer Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Schaeffer Financial LLC now owns 94,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,657 shares during the last quarter. Northeast Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northeast Financial Group Inc. now owns 275,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,623,000 after purchasing an additional 68,303 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 138,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,845,000 after purchasing an additional 6,316 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,875,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,882,000 after purchasing an additional 305,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 119,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $29.17 on Thursday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $23.08 and a 1 year high of $29.30. The firm has a market cap of $13.36 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.27.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

