Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF $VCSH Shares Sold by Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp

Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp lessened its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 521 shares during the period. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCSH. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,404.8% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,176,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,774,000 after purchasing an additional 2,965,656 shares during the period. Vista Cima Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 49,316.8% during the 1st quarter. Vista Cima Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,033,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,486,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028,894 shares during the period. Prudential PLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 20,869,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,647,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844,380 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,521,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,051,000 after purchasing an additional 699,137 shares during the period. Finally, Nepc LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Nepc LLC now owns 4,864,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,041,000 after purchasing an additional 658,773 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

VCSH opened at $79.80 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.12. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $77.58 and a 1-year high of $80.14.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be issued a $0.2904 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.4%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.