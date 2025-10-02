Rogco LP Purchases 30 Shares of Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Rogco LP raised its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Rogco LP’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $499,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the second quarter worth $41,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the first quarter worth $50,000. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the first quarter worth $51,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 105.0% during the first quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 3,000.0% during the first quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $603.25 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $578.30 and a 200-day moving average of $530.08. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $402.39 and a 12-month high of $603.79.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.694 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 22nd. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

