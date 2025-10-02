Rogco LP Purchases 30 Shares of Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Rogco LP raised its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Rogco LP’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $499,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the second quarter worth $41,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the first quarter worth $50,000. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the first quarter worth $51,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 105.0% during the first quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 3,000.0% during the first quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.
Invesco QQQ Price Performance
Shares of QQQ stock opened at $603.25 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $578.30 and a 200-day moving average of $530.08. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $402.39 and a 12-month high of $603.79.
Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend
Invesco QQQ Company Profile
PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco QQQ
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Datavault AI: The New AI Contender Backed by Big Funding
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- CoreWeave: Why the New King of AI Infrastructure Has Room to Run
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- Top 3 Dividend Achievers for October: High Yields, Growth Ahead
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.