PFG Investments LLC Sells 2,193 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF $RSP

PFG Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 18.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,193 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 25.2% during the second quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 11,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 15.2% during the second quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 78,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,284,000 after purchasing an additional 10,358 shares in the last quarter. Melfa Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Melfa Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 8.6% during the second quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 72,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,393,000 after purchasing an additional 5,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 8.4% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 66,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,097,000 after purchasing an additional 5,164 shares in the last quarter. 61.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

RSP opened at $190.13 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $187.07 and its 200 day moving average is $178.91. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $150.35 and a fifty-two week high of $190.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 1.05.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.