Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 626,518 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF $SCHA

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 311.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 827,634 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 626,518 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.12% of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF worth $20,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHA. Columbia River Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Crowley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 50.0% during the second quarter. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SCHA opened at $27.94 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $19.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.07. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $20.04 and a one year high of $28.57.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

