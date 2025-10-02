Northstar Group Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF $SGOV

Northstar Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 2,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.
Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Grove Bank & Trust bought a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 98.2% during the first quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter.
iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA SGOV opened at $100.37 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $100.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.54. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $100.15 and a 1-year high of $100.74.
iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile
