Community Financial Services Group LLC Grows Stake in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Community Financial Services Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,726 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for about 1.5% of Community Financial Services Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Community Financial Services Group LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $7,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LLY. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 97.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 101,305,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,669,349,000 after acquiring an additional 50,002,551 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 79,224,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,432,218,000 after purchasing an additional 4,975,395 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,707,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,495,261,000 after purchasing an additional 81,587 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,821,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,808,443,000 after purchasing an additional 682,203 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the first quarter worth about $4,613,912,000. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO David A. Ricks purchased 1,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $644.77 per share, with a total value of $1,052,264.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 546,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $352,431,926.77. This trade represents a 0.30% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jamere Jackson acquired 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $639.56 per share, with a total value of $127,912.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 9,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,013,143.12. The trade was a 2.17% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 4,514 shares of company stock valued at $2,894,841 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on LLY. DZ Bank raised Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,135.00 price objective (up previously from $1,133.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $975.00 to $825.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Erste Group Bank lowered shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $939.61.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

Shares of LLY stock opened at $825.92 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $733.71 and its 200 day moving average is $766.37. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $623.78 and a 1-year high of $937.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $781.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.98, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.47.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $6.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.59 by $0.72. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 25.91% and a return on equity of 92.72%. The business had revenue of $15.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.750-23.000 EPS. Research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Further Reading

