Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,885 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF $VGSH

Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 95,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,885 shares during the period. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF were worth $5,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rogco LP raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rogco LP now owns 231,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,620,000 after acquiring an additional 28,436 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 9.7% in the second quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 26,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 31,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 12.1% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,112,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,374,000 after purchasing an additional 120,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBA Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. MBA Advisors LLC now owns 14,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

VGSH stock opened at $58.72 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.62. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $58.00 and a one year high of $58.98.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.1897 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.9%.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Stories

