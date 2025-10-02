Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF $VEU

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 253,498 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,322 shares during the quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $17,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEU. Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. PFS Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Pandora Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VEU opened at $71.95 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.45 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.82. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $53.65 and a 1 year high of $72.13.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

