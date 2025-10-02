iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF $ACWX is Sageworth Trust Co’s 6th Largest Position

Sageworth Trust Co lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,456,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,719 shares during the period. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF makes up approximately 4.9% of Sageworth Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Sageworth Trust Co owned 1.38% of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF worth $88,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Connor Financial Group LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC now owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 78,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,337,000 after buying an additional 7,217 shares during the period. CX Institutional purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 108.4% in the 2nd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 4,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 2,252 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $314,000.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Trading Up 0.8%

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF stock opened at $65.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.80. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 12-month low of $48.99 and a 12-month high of $65.60.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.