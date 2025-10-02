Precision Wealth Strategies LLC Acquires New Shares in RTX Corporation $RTX

Precision Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $777,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Gries Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of RTX by 0.7% in the second quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 9,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC increased its position in RTX by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders raised its holdings in shares of RTX by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Verum Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of RTX by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Verum Partners LLC now owns 4,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Hamilton Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of RTX by 3.6% during the first quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 2,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

In other RTX news, insider Philip J. Jasper sold 12,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.82, for a total value of $2,027,513.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 17,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,790,888.88. This trade represents a 42.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ramsaran Maharajh sold 1,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.26, for a total transaction of $222,604.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 13,184 shares in the company, valued at $2,007,395.84. This trade represents a 9.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,635 shares of company stock worth $8,947,010 in the last three months. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on RTX shares. Bank of America upped their target price on RTX from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on RTX from $148.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on RTX from $114.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on RTX from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of RTX from $154.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.87.

RTX stock opened at $167.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $224.03 billion, a PE ratio of 36.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $157.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.42. RTX Corporation has a one year low of $112.27 and a one year high of $168.28.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $21.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.68 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 7.35%.The company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. RTX has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.800-5.950 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

