Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF $SCHE Shares Bought by Naples Global Advisors LLC

Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 437,596 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,324 shares during the quarter. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $13,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great Waters Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management now owns 9,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 13,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of SCHE stock opened at $33.58 on Thursday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $24.11 and a 1-year high of $33.60. The company has a market capitalization of $11.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.74.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

