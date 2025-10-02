Precision Wealth Strategies LLC Purchases 32 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. $URI

Precision Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 594 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in United Rentals in the 1st quarter worth about $402,291,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 98.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,093,805 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $685,488,000 after acquiring an additional 541,579 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of United Rentals by 28.8% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 849,786 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $532,561,000 after acquiring an additional 190,007 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Rentals by 22.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 661,251 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $414,406,000 after acquiring an additional 120,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,613,000. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:URI opened at $962.67 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $923.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $767.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.86. United Rentals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $525.91 and a fifty-two week high of $980.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.73.

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $10.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.54 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 32.01%. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $10.70 EPS. United Rentals has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $1.79 per share. This represents a $7.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 13th. United Rentals’s payout ratio is 18.52%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on URI shares. Bank of America upped their target price on United Rentals from $895.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of United Rentals from $786.00 to $952.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $760.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, June 13th. Finally, BNP Paribas set a $900.00 price objective on shares of United Rentals and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Rentals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $941.00.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

