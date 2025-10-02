USA Financial Formulas Purchases 173 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. $GWW

USA Financial Formulas lifted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 103.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the quarter. USA Financial Formulas’ holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. lifted its position in W.W. Grainger by 316.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 25 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its position in W.W. Grainger by 52.6% in the 2nd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 29 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its position in W.W. Grainger by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 30 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. 80.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Jonny M. Leroy sold 500 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $992.86, for a total transaction of $496,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 1,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,758,355.06. This trade represents a 22.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

GWW has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $1,176.00 to $1,007.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $1,000.00 to $950.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $1,215.00 to $1,160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $1,125.00 to $1,035.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,069.13.

Shares of NYSE:GWW opened at $945.24 on Thursday. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52-week low of $893.99 and a 52-week high of $1,227.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.82. The company has a market capitalization of $45.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $991.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,017.19.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $9.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.07 by ($0.10). W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 49.63% and a net margin of 10.99%.The business had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $9.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. W.W. Grainger has set its FY 2025 guidance at 38.500-40.250 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 40.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $2.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 11th. This represents a $9.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.94%.

W.W. Grainger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

