Lam Research Corporation $LRCX Position Boosted by Naples Global Advisors LLC

Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 80,579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $7,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LRCX. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on LRCX. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 20th. HSBC set a $127.00 target price on shares of Lam Research and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Twenty-two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.72.

Lam Research Price Performance

NASDAQ LRCX opened at $142.79 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.83. Lam Research Corporation has a 52-week low of $56.32 and a 52-week high of $143.09.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 29.07% and a return on equity of 58.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. Lam Research has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.100-1.300 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 24th. This is a boost from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

