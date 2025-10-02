jvl associates llc Sells 28 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust $MDY

jvl associates llc cut its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 28 shares during the period. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust comprises about 4.0% of jvl associates llc’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. jvl associates llc’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $11,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,105,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Cambridge Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 3,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,206,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC now owns 471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 3,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,812,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Performance

Shares of MDY stock opened at $597.97 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $589.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $559.73. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $458.82 and a 52 week high of $624.13.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

