Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 12,223 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF $SPSM

Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM – Free Report) by 9.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 137,651 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,223 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF worth $5,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $14,103,000. Surience Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $9,995,000. Dakota Wealth Management increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 25.3% in the second quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,118,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,629,000 after acquiring an additional 225,972 shares during the last quarter. Collier Financial increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 2,316.6% in the first quarter. Collier Financial now owns 156,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,378,000 after acquiring an additional 149,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 56.5% in the second quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 314,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,405,000 after acquiring an additional 113,621 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA SPSM opened at $46.43 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.45. The company has a market cap of $12.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 1.14. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $34.79 and a twelve month high of $50.03.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (SPSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks selected by the S&P Committee. SPSM was launched on Jul 8, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

