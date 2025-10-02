USA Financial Formulas Buys 273 Shares of Entergy Corporation $ETR

USA Financial Formulas lifted its stake in shares of Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,353 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the quarter. USA Financial Formulas’ holdings in Entergy were worth $1,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mattson Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Entergy by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Mattson Financial Services LLC now owns 300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its holdings in Entergy by 135.7% in the second quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Entergy during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its position in Entergy by 188.5% during the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Entergy during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. 88.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Entergy alerts:

Entergy Stock Performance

NYSE ETR opened at $93.43 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $41.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.27, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Entergy Corporation has a 12-month low of $64.38 and a 12-month high of $94.31.

Entergy Announces Dividend

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 11.52%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. Entergy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.750-3.95 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Entergy Corporation will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 13th. Entergy’s payout ratio is currently 59.85%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ETR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on Entergy from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Mizuho set a $97.00 price target on Entergy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Raymond James Financial began coverage on shares of Entergy in a research report on Friday, June 13th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Entergy from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Entergy in a report on Thursday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $109.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Entergy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.80.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Entergy

Insider Activity at Entergy

In related news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 4,463 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total transaction of $403,901.50. Following the transaction, the insider owned 3,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $300,279. The trade was a 57.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Entergy

(Free Report)

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.