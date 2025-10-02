SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Sells 2,313 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF $IWR

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,313 shares during the quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 104,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,240,000 after buying an additional 4,189 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $323,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $415,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after buying an additional 4,677 shares during the period. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 26,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $96.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $73.17 and a one year high of $97.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.12.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

