Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers LLC Sells 8,269 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. $FIS

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers LLC reduced its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 349,772 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 8,269 shares during the period. Fidelity National Information Services makes up 2.1% of Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $28,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FIS. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the first quarter valued at about $260,853,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the first quarter valued at about $187,514,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 22.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,304,011 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $694,824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730,878 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 17.4% in the first quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 6,666,499 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $497,854,000 after acquiring an additional 986,646 shares during the period. Finally, Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 647.7% in the first quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 1,062,280 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $79,331,000 after acquiring an additional 920,200 shares during the last quarter. 96.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance

NYSE FIS opened at $66.47 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $70.32 and its 200-day moving average is $75.15. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.00 and a 12-month high of $91.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $34.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 369.27 and a beta of 1.05.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.36. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 18.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. Fidelity National Information Services has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.460-1.500 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 5.720-5.800 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is 888.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $81.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 12th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FIS

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.