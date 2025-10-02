General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-two brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $315.7778.
Several brokerages have issued reports on GD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $284.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $298.00 to $342.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday.
Insider Activity at General Dynamics
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,885 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,783,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 554.9% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,670 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 64.0% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 374 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Exeter Financial LLC raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 1.7% during the first quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 17,803 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,853,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.
General Dynamics Price Performance
GD stock opened at $340.96 on Friday. General Dynamics has a 1 year low of $239.20 and a 1 year high of $341.19. The stock has a market cap of $91.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $320.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $293.08.
General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.27. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 8.13%.The business had revenue of $13.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.26 EPS. General Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. General Dynamics has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.050-15.150 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics will post 14.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.
General Dynamics Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 10th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 40.27%.
About General Dynamics
General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.
