Montgomery Investment Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in LGI Homes, Inc. $LGIH

Montgomery Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Free Report) by 24.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,350 shares during the period. Montgomery Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in LGI Homes were worth $1,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in LGI Homes by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 44,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,964,000 after purchasing an additional 7,508 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 21,108.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 58,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,919,000 after acquiring an additional 58,681 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. raised its stake in LGI Homes by 111,600.0% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in LGI Homes by 134.0% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 2,564 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in LGI Homes by 34.8% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 10,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.89% of the company’s stock.

Get LGI Homes alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LGIH has been the topic of several research reports. JMP Securities increased their target price on LGI Homes from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating on shares of LGI Homes in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on LGI Homes from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of LGI Homes in a report on Friday, September 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.67.

LGI Homes Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LGIH opened at $52.65 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 18.18. LGI Homes, Inc. has a one year low of $47.17 and a one year high of $118.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.54.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $483.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $546.96 million. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 7.63%.The company’s revenue was down 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LGI Homes Profile

(Free Report)

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to large institutions looking to acquire single-family rental properties.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LGIH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LGI Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LGI Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.