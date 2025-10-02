703 Shares in iShares S&P 100 ETF $OEF Bought by Schaeffer Financial LLC

Schaeffer Financial LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000. iShares S&P 100 ETF makes up approximately 0.2% of Schaeffer Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OEF. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 958.3% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 126.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 74.7% during the first quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:OEF opened at $334.26 on Thursday. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $232.57 and a 12 month high of $334.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.80 billion, a PE ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $321.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $296.16.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

