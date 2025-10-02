The Allstate Corporation $ALL Shares Sold by Riverview Trust Co

Riverview Trust Co trimmed its holdings in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 19.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 650 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 153 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co’s holdings in Allstate were worth $131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALL. Arlington Trust Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allstate by 261.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 123 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allstate in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Allstate by 113.8% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 186 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Allstate in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allstate in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. 76.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised Allstate to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Citigroup raised Allstate to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Roth Capital set a $230.00 target price on Allstate and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. UBS Group raised their target price on Allstate from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $233.00 target price on Allstate and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.56.

Shares of ALL opened at $211.00 on Thursday. The Allstate Corporation has a 52-week low of $176.00 and a 52-week high of $215.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $55.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $204.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.02.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $5.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $2.74. The company had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.59 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Allstate Corporation will post 18.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 29th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.81%.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

