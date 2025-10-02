Viewpoint Investment Partners Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF $VWO

Viewpoint Investment Partners Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 58.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,130 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up 0.9% of Viewpoint Investment Partners Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Viewpoint Investment Partners Corp’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gold Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gold Investment Management Ltd. now owns 19,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $962,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,086,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $103,185,000 after acquiring an additional 72,772 shares during the period. RKL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $229,000. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $350,000. Finally, Northeast Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 20.7% during the second quarter. Northeast Financial Group Inc. now owns 236,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,713,000 after purchasing an additional 40,576 shares during the last quarter. 67.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.6%

NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $54.52 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $100.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.53 and a fifty-two week high of $54.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.67.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

