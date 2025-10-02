RKL Wealth Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company $WFC

RKL Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 166 shares during the quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2,735,254.3% in the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 949,769,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,095,550,000 after purchasing an additional 949,735,001 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 277.4% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,740,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $771,092,000 after buying an additional 7,894,919 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $109,643,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 34.6% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,307,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $381,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365,629 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 30.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,926,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $353,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152,181 shares during the period. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WFC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Raymond James Financial lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.74.

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Down 3.4%

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $80.94 on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $54.40 and a 52-week high of $86.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.15. The firm has a market cap of $259.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.25.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.13. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The company had revenue of $20.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.82%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

