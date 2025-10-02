TFG Advisers LLC Purchases 53 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. $PANW

TFG Advisers LLC increased its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,668 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 53 shares during the quarter. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. J2 Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 90.9% during the 2nd quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 3,190 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 1,519 shares during the period. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 7.0% in the second quarter. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. now owns 61,188 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $12,521,000 after acquiring an additional 3,996 shares during the period. EWA LLC boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 81.3% in the second quarter. EWA LLC now owns 2,977 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Insider Transactions at Palo Alto Networks

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Dipak Golechha sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.19, for a total value of $1,020,950.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 96,135 shares in the company, valued at $19,629,805.65. This represents a 4.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.20, for a total value of $128,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 37,723 shares in the company, valued at $6,948,576.60. This trade represents a 1.82% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,314,430 shares of company stock valued at $259,210,094. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PANW. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $217.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $210.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $212.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Thirty analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $214.64.

Get Our Latest Report on PANW

Palo Alto Networks Stock Up 1.6%

Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $206.80 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $138.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $189.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $187.87. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $144.15 and a twelve month high of $210.39.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 12.30%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Palo Alto Networks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.750-3.850 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.900 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

(Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.