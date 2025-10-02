Sageworth Trust Co Has $3.94 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF $ESGV

Sageworth Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,914 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,732 shares during the quarter. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF makes up approximately 0.2% of Sageworth Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Sageworth Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF were worth $3,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keystone Global Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 59.6% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $88,000.

Shares of BATS ESGV opened at $118.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $114.95 and a 200-day moving average of $106.61. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $84.41 and a fifty-two week high of $112.76.

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

