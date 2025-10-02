TFG Advisers LLC Sells 113 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. $PPG

TFG Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,024 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 113 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new position in PPG Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 70.6% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 273 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in PPG Industries in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 74.6% in the first quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 351 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 40.9% during the first quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 355 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PPG opened at $104.12 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.24 and a 52 week high of $132.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.50 billion, a PE ratio of 23.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $109.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.58.

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 23.85%. The business’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.50 earnings per share. PPG Industries has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.750-8.050 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This is an increase from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 11th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is presently 64.40%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PPG shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.82.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

