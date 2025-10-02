Lecap Asset Management Ltd. Grows Stock Position in GE Vernova Inc. $GEV

Lecap Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 163.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,516 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,183 shares during the quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $1,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEV. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 115.2% in the 1st quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC now owns 99 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. 1248 Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Saudi Central Bank purchased a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GEV shares. TD Cowen raised their price objective on GE Vernova from $390.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Citigroup raised their price objective on GE Vernova from $544.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $605.00 target price on GE Vernova and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna raised their target price on GE Vernova from $662.00 to $736.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on GE Vernova from $474.00 to $697.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, GE Vernova currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $598.50.

GE Vernova Stock Down 1.3%

GEV stock opened at $606.97 on Thursday. GE Vernova Inc. has a 52-week low of $248.50 and a 52-week high of $677.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $624.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $495.09. The company has a market capitalization of $165.23 billion, a PE ratio of 146.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.74.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.23. GE Vernova had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 3.16%.The company had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.65 EPS. GE Vernova’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. GE Vernova has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

GE Vernova Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 20th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. GE Vernova’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.10%.

Insider Activity at GE Vernova

In other news, CFO Kenneth Scott Parks sold 3,300 shares of GE Vernova stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total value of $2,046,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 7,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,705,800. This trade represents a 30.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

GE Vernova Company Profile

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

